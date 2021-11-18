Steelers, Chargers prepare for unknown ahead of key matchup

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Coaches preach about preparing for all contingencies but rarely has it been more accurate than what Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin and Los Angeles’ Brandon Staley are dealing with going into Sunday night’s AFC matchup. Both teams have key players in COVID-19 protocols with a chance they could play this week. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is meeting virtually after testing positive last Saturday. Chargers outside linebacker Joey Bosa was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday as a close contact after Jerry Tillery had a positive test. Both teams need a win as they try to emerge from a logjam of teams in the muddled AFC.