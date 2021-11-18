Police: Teen girl taken from Santa Rosa found safe

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — Santa Rosa police say a girl who was the subject of a California Amber Alert after reportedly being abducted has been found and is safe at home. Police made the announcement late Thursday morning but did not immediately provide further details. The Amber Alert was issued 15-year-old Georgiana Chozmana Bambaloi of Vallejo was reported missing Wednesday and video from a Santa Rosa gas station showed her being grabbed by a man and forced into a dark gray vehicle that drove away. Police had said detectives were investigating whether there was any association between the two.