Nearly half a ton of meth found inside truck at border

CALEXICO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a truck driver was arrested after border officers discovered nearly half a ton of methamphetamine hidden inside a tractor-trailer that entered San Diego County from Mexico. A search was ordered after officers grew suspicious about one of the walls inside the trailer when the truck was stopped at the Calexico East Commercial Facility. Officials say a K-9 team helped officers discover 30 wrapped packages of meth weighing more than 865 pounds. The drugs have an estimated street value of more than $1.5 million. The driver, a 27-year-old Mexican citizen, was arrested on suspicion of smuggling.