Man held in rock attack on border agent east of San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities say a naked man was taken into custody after throwing rocks at a U.S. Border Patrol agent in the remote Otay Mountain area of San Diego County. The Sheriff’s Department says the agent was struck multiple times, including in the head, during the 7 a.m. Wednesday incident. The agent fired his gun but the man was not struck. The 29-year-old suspect was taken into custody by Border Patrol agents and was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. His name was not released. The agent also was treated for minor injuries.