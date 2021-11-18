Curry scores 20 of 40 points in 4th, Warriors beat Cavs

By BRIAN DULIK

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 20 of his 40 points in the fourth quarter, hitting three straight 3-pointers, and the NBA-leading Golden State Warriors overcame a 13-point deficit to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 104-89 on Thursday night. Curry made 8 of 12 shots, including 4 of 7 3-pointers, in the final period to help Golden State outscore the Cavaliers 36-8. The Warriors ran off the first 17 points of the quarter to take an 85-81 advantage, holding Cleveland to 12 consecutive empty possessions. The Warriors improved to 13-2. They have won nine straight over the Cavaliers and are 17-1 against them since January 2017. Darius Garland scored a season-high 25 points for Cleveland.