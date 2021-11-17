Target shoplifting suspect arrested for thefts over $40,000

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A woman was arrested at a Target store in San Francisco after allegedly stealing more than $40,000 worth of merchandise over the course of 120 visits to the store. Officials said Wednesday the woman, identified as Aziza Graves, allegedly used the store’s self-checkout kiosks to scan merchandise and then pay nominal amounts like $1 in cash, or in some instances, one cent and then leave with the items she had shopped for without completing payment. Graves was arrested at the store Tuesday following an investigation by the district attorney’s office and the San Francisco police department. The district attorney’s office says Graves was charged with eight felony counts of grand theft and 120 misdemeanor counts of petty theft.