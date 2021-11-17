Man, 8-year-old fatally shot in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Police say a man and an 8-year-old girl were fatally shot in Sacramento Tuesday night. The Sacramento Police Department said in a brief statement Wednesday that officers responded to the 2600 block of 5th Street for a report of a shooting and found the victims, each with at least one gunshot wound. The department says the man died at the scene and the girl was taken to a hospital where she died. It says the identity of the victims will be released once their family is notified. Police say they have no suspect information to release and that the circumstances that led up to this shooting are under investigation.