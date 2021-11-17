LA mayor, recovered from COVID, warns of winter virus surge

By CHRISTOPHER WEBER

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti says a coronavirus surge is likely during the upcoming holiday season and urges residents to get vaccinated to keep case numbers and hospitalizations down. Garcetti just returned from quarantine overseas after developing COVID-19 in Scotland. Los Angeles County case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths are much better than during a surge in July, the last time the mayor gave a COVID-19 briefing. But he warned that colder temperatures and more time spent indoors raises the risk of spreading the infection. A vaccine mandate for city employees is working, Garcetti says, with workers “overwhelmingly” getting their shots.