Injuries, COVID-19 leave Chargers defense short-handed

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineup is in flux as preparations begin for Sunday night’s key AFC matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Coach Brandon Staley said on Wednesday that defensive end Jerry Tillery has tested positive for COVID-19 and that defensive tackle Christian Covington has had a positive result in two of his three tests. Outside linebacker Joey Bosa was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list as a close contact. Tillery is the third Los Angeles player in the past week that has had a positive test. Linebacker Drue Tranquill has been on the reserve/COVID-19 list since last Friday.