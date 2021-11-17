California analyst predicts $31 billion budget surplus

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s independent Legislative Analyst’s Office is forecasting that the state will have a $31 billion budget surplus next. The predicted surplus is so large the office estimates it will exceed a constitutional limit on state spending by more than $14 billion. That could require Gov. Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers to either cut taxes, spend more money on schools and infrastructure or give rebates to taxpayers. California’s tax collections have continued to soar despite the pandemic. From April to June of this year, California businesses reported a 38.8% increase in taxable sales. The LAO says its impossible to know whether these revenue gains are sustainable.