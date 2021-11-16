Vehicle in case of missing Tennessee boy spotted in Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a vehicle sought in an Amber Alert involving a missing 3-year-old Tennessee boy has been spotted in western Arizona. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the car with a Tennessee license plate was seen on State Route 95 heading toward Parker, Arizona near the California border. Authorities say Noah Clare was reported missing on Nov. 6 in Gallatin, Tennessee. They say the boy is believed to be in the company of 35-year-old Jacob “Jake” Clare, a family member who is wanted by police for aggravated kidnapping and custodial interference and may be armed. Tennessee officials issued an Endangered Child Alert for Noah on Nov. 9 and elevated it to an Amber Alert on Tuesday.