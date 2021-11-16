Surprising teams on wrong side of Week 10 blowouts

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

It was another blowout-filled weekend in the NFL only this time several of teams on the losing end came from teams near the top of the standings. For the second time in four weeks, six games were decided by at least 21 points. That’s the first time that has happened twice in a season since 2009 and just the fifth time ever. Five of the six teams on the wrong side of those lopsided games were teams that entered the weekend with a .500 or better. That had happened only once before in NFL history.