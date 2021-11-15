Northern California Kaiser Permanente pharmacists reach deal

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Kaiser Permanente has reached a tentative agreement on a contract with pharmacists in its Northern California region. The health care network says that in light of the early morning deal, the Guild for Professional Pharmacists has canceled a strike that was expected to begin Monday. The deal with pharmacists follows Saturday’s tentative settlement with an alliance of unions representing 50,000 other Kaiser Permanente workers in California, Oregon and six other states, averting a potentially crippling strike. The health care network says its deal with pharmacists guarantees across-the-board wage increases each year of the three-year contract.