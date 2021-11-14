San Diego police arrest parents in death of baby daughter

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Police arrested a young San Diego couple on suspicion of killing their 3-month-old daughter, but officials provided no details about how the child died or why her parents are suspected of killing her. The Union-Tribune reports authorities responded to a 911 call late Tuesday reporting the baby was unresponsive at a residence in the City Heights neighborhood. The child died at a hospital. Homicide detectives arrested the baby’s 21-year-old father and 22-year-old on Wednesday. They are scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.