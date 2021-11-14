NHRA crowns 4 champions in season-finale at Pomona

POMONA, Calif. (AP) — Steve Torrence, Greg Anderson and Matt Smith raced to season championships and race victories Sunday in the season-ending Auto Club NHRA Finals. Torrence raced to his fourth Top Fuel championship, Anderson won his fifth Pro Stock crown, and Smith his fifth Pro Stock Motorcycle title. Ron Capps won his second Funny Car season championship. Torrence secured the title with first-round victory. In the final, he beat Antron Brown with a 3.759-second pass at 317.12 mph. Torrence had 11 victories this season to push his career total to 51.