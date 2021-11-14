Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 8:43 AM

Investigators: domestic violence led to Fresno girl’s death

KION

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Investigators say the death of an 8-year-old girl who was struck by a car in central California is related to a domestic violence incident involving a man and the girl’s mother. The California Highway Patrol says the girl had gotten out of a Toyota SUV when she was hit by a passing car Friday in Fresno. The CHP says the girl’s mother was driving the SUV when she “became the victim of domestic violence” by the male passenger. A 51-year-old man in the SUV was arrested. The driver of the vehicle that hit the girl was not hurt and is cooperating with investigators.

AP California

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content