Wesley, Goodwin propel Notre Dame past CS Northridge 68-52

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Freshman Blake Wesley came off the bench to score 21 points in his first collegiate game and Dane Goodwin scored 18 — all on 3-pointers — as Notre Dame opened its season with a 68-52 victory over Cal State Northridge. Wesley, a South Bend native, sank 7 of 10 shots from the floor — including 4 of 6 from beyond the 3-point line — in 24 minutes. Goodwin missed his two 2-point tries but nailed 6 of 8 from distance. The rest of the Fighting Irish hit just 1 of 13 from deep. Paul Atkinson Jr., a graduate transfer from Yale, contributed 16 points and six rebounds in his first game for Notre Dame. Atin Wright topped the Matadors with 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc.