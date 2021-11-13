Sacramento boy, 3, kidnapped amid double shooting found safe

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A man wanted for kidnapping a 3-year-old boy after shooting the child’s mother and another person in Sacramento has been arrested, and the child found safe and in good health. Authorities issued an Amber Alert Friday evening after the boy was snatched from his mother as she ran to the front porch of a neighbor’s home for help. Neighbors told KCRA-TV they heard an argument and saw a man put the boy in his mother’s car before shots rang out. Police said they located the suspect early Saturday in Hayward, a city 70 miles south of Sacramento, and took him into custody. They’re working on reuniting the boy with his family.