Kontaveit, Muguruza post wins at WTA Finals in Mexico

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — Anett Kontaveit stretched her winning streak to 12 matches by beating Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 6-0 to secure a spot in the semifinals at the WTA Finals. The 25-year-old Estonian has won 28 of her last 30 matches, including her title run at Ostrava. Kontaveit clinched a spot in the tournament´s final four although first place in her round-robin group is still up for grabs. In the late match Garbiñe Muguruza rallied to beat Barbora Krejcikova 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, to remain in contention for the title. To qualify for the semifinals for the second time in her career, the Spaniard needs a win on Sunday against Kontaveit and a Krejcikova victory over Pliskova.