Gruden sues NFL over publication of his offensive emails

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

Former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden has sued Commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL, alleging that a “malicious and orchestrated campaign” was used to destroy Gruden’s career by leaking old emails he had sent that included racist, misogynistic and homophobic comments. The suit was filed in district court in Clark County, Nevada, a month after Gruden resigned as Raiders coach following the publication of his emails. Gruden’s attorney says the defendants “selectively leaked Gruden’s private correspondence to the Wall Street Journal and New York Times in order to harm Gruden’s reputation and force him out of his job.” An NFL spokesman calls the allegations “entirely meritless.”