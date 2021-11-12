California police shoot, wound man holding replica gun

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a Southern California police shot and wounded a man after he allegedly pointed a replica gun at them. The man was shot in the upper body in the city of Long Beach around 8:20 a.m. Friday. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. The Long Beach Police Department initially told media the weapon was a gun and a later news release said investigators had determined it was a replica. The officers made “several attempts to de-escalate the situation” but the man would not put down the firearm. No officers were injured in the shooting. The man’s name has not been released.