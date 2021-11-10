Los Angeles County hate crime reports increased 20% in 2020

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The number of hate crimes reported last year in Los Angeles County was the highest in 12 years, led by a spike in racial crimes. The county Commission on Human Relations said Wednesday in an annual report that the 635 hate crimes reported in 2020 marked a 20% increase over the previous year, and 61% were racist crimes. African Americans were 42% of racial crime victims as anti-Black crimes increased 35% to 169. Crimes reported against Latinos, whites and Asians also jumped. The human relations commission compiles and analyzes data from law enforcement agencies, educational institutions and community-based organizations.