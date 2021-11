VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Troy Terry scored 3:52 into overtime to give the Anaheim Ducks a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night. Cam Fowler and Isac Lundestrom scored in regulation for the Ducks, who extended their win streak to five games. J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson had third-period goals for the Canucks. Quinn Hughes and Brock Boeser assisted on both goals.