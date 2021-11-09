Slain wife’s family: Why’d it take 40 years to charge Durst?

By MICHAEL R. SISAK

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Now that eccentric real estate heir Robert Durst has been indicted for murder in the death of his first wife, who vanished nearly four decades ago, her family has some questions. Namely, what took so long? Kathie Durst’s brother, James McCormack, and a lawyer for her family held a press conference Tuesday to urge the suburban New York prosecutor who secured Durst’s indictment to also investigate why he wasn’t charged sooner. In their first public comments since Durst’s Nov. 1 indictment, McCormack and lawyer Robert Abrams outlined their concerns with the drawn-out criminal probe, including whether evidence was ignored and whether Durst’s family wealth was an influence.