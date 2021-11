FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Orlando Robinson posted 16 points and three blocks as Fresno State rolled past Fresno Pacific 74-54 in a season opener. Jordan Campbell had 14 points for Fresno State. Anthony Holland added 12 points and six rebounds. Leo Colimerio had 10 points and nine rebounds. Jelani Watson-Gayle had 11 points for the Division II Sunbirds.