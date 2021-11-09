No. 2 UCLA thumps Bakersfield 95-58 in opener, Riley injured

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Johnny Juzang scored 19 points to lead four starters in double figures and No. 2 UCLA routed Cal State Bakersfield 95-58 in the teams’ season opener. Jules Bernard also had 19 points. Jaime Jaquez Jr. had 14 points and Tyger Campbell had 10. UCLA’s fifth starter, Cody Riley, hurt his left knee eight minutes into the game and didn’t return. Bakersfield was led by Justin McCall with 11 points and Shaun Williams added 10. The Bruins hit 13 3-pointers in the game, with Bernard making four of them.