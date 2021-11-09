Gov. Newsom to push vaccines in Southern California swing

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom will visit a COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot clinic in Los Angeles County to highlight the state’s ongoing efforts to increase vaccination rates heading into the winter season. Newsom has a full schedule again after after receding from public view for nearly two weeks. He said Tuesday that he canceled a trip to an international climate conference so he could take his kids trick-or-treating on Halloween. The governor said the demands of a pandemic, wildfires and campaigning to keep his job during a recall election had taken time away from his family.