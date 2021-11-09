DoorDash buys Wolt to expand in Europe as Q3 sales rise

By DEE-ANN DURBIN

AP Business Writer

DoorDash plans to expand in 23 countries with its purchase of Finnish delivery service Wolt Enterprises. San Francisco-based DoorDash announced the $8.1 billion transaction Tuesday. Wolt Co-founder and CEO Miki Kuusi will run DoorDash International when the transaction closes. DoorDash also reported higher-than-expected sales in the third quarter as it added new partners like Bed Bath & Beyond. Its DashPass subscribers reached a new high. The San Francisco-based delivery company said revenue grew 45% to $1.3 billion in July-September from the same period a year ago. That beat Wall Street’s forecast of $1.2 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet.