New storm to bring rain, snow to Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A new storm system approaching Northern California is expected to bring widespread rain and high-elevation snow. The National Weather Service says winter weather advisories will take effect late Monday afternoon and last into early Tuesday. Mountain travelers are warned to expect chain controls and delays. In the Sierra Nevada, Caltrans says it will close Monitor Pass on State Route 89 in preparation for the snowstorm. Sonora Pass on State Route 108 and Tioga Pass on State Route 120 have been closed since a previous storm. The new system is expected to reach down to the Central Coast, but rain chances taper off farther south.