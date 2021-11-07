Raiders struggle amid emotional fallout from Ruggs crash

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders lost another game coming out of a bye week. This was far removed from a normal bye week, though. While preparing to face the New York Giants, Las Vegas was confronted with the tragedy of a fatal car crash involving a teammate. Receiver Henry Ruggs III was arrested for a crash that claimed the life of a woman and her dog Tuesday night. He was released hours later by the team. It might have been one of the reasons the high-powered Raiders looked a little out of it as they dropped a 23-16 decision to the New York Giants.