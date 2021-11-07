Penalties, early picks end up leading to Rams’ 2nd defeat

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford didn’t shy away in the assessment of his performance after Los Angeles’ 28-16 loss to Tennessee. “I kind of settled in during the second half, but by that time I had done too much damage,” he said. A pair of Stafford interceptions in the second quarter gave Tennessee a 14-3 lead, but the veteran quarterback wasn’t the only one who had a bad night against the Titans, who have the AFC’s best record at 7-2. The Rams were penalized 12 times, which is the second-most in McVay’s four-plus seasons in charge. The 115 yards are the highest in McVay’s 73 regular-season games.