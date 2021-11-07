Minnesota and Galaxy draw 3-3; Loons make playoffs, LA out

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Adrien Hunou and Robin Lob scored early for Minnesota United, which played to a 3-3 draw with the Los Angeles Galaxy on Sunday night to make the playoffs. The Galaxy, on the other hand, were eliminated because of a dramatic win by Real Salt Lake. Minnesota goes into the playoffs as the No. 5 seed and will play at fourth-seeded Portland. Minnesota (13-11-10) goes into the playoffs as the No. 5 seed and will play at fourth-seeded Portland.