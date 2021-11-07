Larson wraps up comeback season with 1st NASCAR title

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kyle Larson closed out his comeback season in NASCAR with his first national title. He won the Cup championship Sunday by winning the race at Phoenix Raceway for his 10th victory of the year. It gave Hendrick Motorsports its 14th NASCAR championship. Larson was suspended for all but four of last year’s races for using a racial slur, but Rick Hendrick gave him a second chance this season and Larson has been unstoppable. His season will go down as one of the most dominant in NASCAR history.