Canelo must seek new challenge after undisputed title run

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Canelo Álvarez and trainer Eddy Reynoso came out of the pandemic determined to cross another frontier in boxing history. Their audacious plan required moves outside the ring just as graceful as Canelo’s skills inside the ropes. To win all four super middleweight title belts while defeating three previously unbeaten champions in less than a year, Álvarez would have to push both his body and his matchmaking currency to their limits. When Álvarez added the IBF’s 168-pound belt to the WBC, WBA and WBO straps already dangling from both of his weary arms, the first undisputed champ in the super middleweight division’s history could finally relax.