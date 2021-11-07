2 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at California birthday party

OAKLEY, Calif. (AP) — A man has been arrested on suspicion of firing gunshots during a birthday party in Northern California, killing two people and wounding two others. Police say the shooting happened Saturday night in Oakley, a city of 44,000 northeast of San Francisco. Officers who responded to the shooting quickly detained the 22-year-old gunman. They tried to resuscitate the victims until paramedics arrived, but two men died at the scene and two others were taken to the hospital for treatment to their injuries. The suspect knew the victims and the party was described as a family gathering. Investigators are trying to determine what led to the shooting.