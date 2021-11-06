Sacramento police dog stabbed, expected to recover

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a Sacramento police dog was stabbed while trying to apprehend a suspect. The incident occurred Friday night while officers were at a residence to locate a suspect with a warrant for stalking and threats. The suspect, armed with a knife, fled out the back door and the K-9 named Ranger and his handler tried to take him into custody. Ranger was stabbed in the abdomen during the confrontation and was then taken to a veterinarian where he underwent emergency surgery. Police say the dog is expected to make a full recovery. The suspect was treated for arm injuries caused by the dog.