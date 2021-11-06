Irad Ortiz Jr. rides 3rd Breeders’ Cup winner at Del Mar

By BETH HARRIS

AP Racing Writer

DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) — Life Is Good cruised to a 5 3/4-length victory in the $1 million Dirt Mile, giving jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. his third Breeders’ Cup victory of the weekend at Del Mar. One race earlier, Ortiz guided Golden Pal to a 1 1/4-length win in the $1 million Turf Sprint. Both of his mounts were favorites. Golden Pal rocketed to the front and was never threatened in winning by 1 1/4 lengths. He ran 1 1/4 lengths in 54.75 seconds and paid $7 to win as the 5-2 favorite. Ortiz and trainer Wesley Ward combined to take the Juvenile Turf on Friday with Twilight Gleaming. Golden Pal won that race last year, making him a two-time Cup winner among his five career victories.