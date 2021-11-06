49ers activate Kittle, Gould, Wilson for Cardinals game

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have activated tight end George Kittle, kicker Robbie Gould and running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to play this week against the Arizona Cardinals. Kittle and Gould were activated from injured reserve and Wilson was taken off the physically unable to perform list. Kittle missed three games with a calf injury, Gould missed four games with a groin injury and Wilson has been sidelined since injuring his knee in May.