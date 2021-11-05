Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 4:09 PM

Teen wounded, another arrested in high school knife attack

<i></i><br />
KION

TURLOCK, Calif. (AP) — A knife attack at a Central California high school has sent one teenage boy to the hospital with numerous stab wounds and another to juvenile hall to face attempted homicide charges. Police say a school resource officer responded the fight at Turlock High School within minutes Friday morning and detained the suspect. The victim was airlifted to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition after being treated for his injuries. Police recovered a knife from the scene and were investigating a motive for the attack. School officials say they will provide counselors to support the students and staff members who witnessed the attack.   

AP California

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content