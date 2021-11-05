Teen wounded, another arrested in high school knife attack

TURLOCK, Calif. (AP) — A knife attack at a Central California high school has sent one teenage boy to the hospital with numerous stab wounds and another to juvenile hall to face attempted homicide charges. Police say a school resource officer responded the fight at Turlock High School within minutes Friday morning and detained the suspect. The victim was airlifted to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition after being treated for his injuries. Police recovered a knife from the scene and were investigating a motive for the attack. School officials say they will provide counselors to support the students and staff members who witnessed the attack.