Los Angeles mayor says his COVID-19 symptoms are mild

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti says his symptoms of COVID-19 have been mild. Garcetti spoke to Los Angeles TV station KABC on Friday from his hotel room in Glasgow, Scotland, where he tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday while attending a climate change conference. The mayor is fully vaccinated and initially expressed hope that it was a false positive but he said Friday that he had again tested positive. He said his symptoms include a loss of taste and a head cold. Garcetti said he hoped to return to Los Angeles after another week in Scotland and he plans to get a booster shot.