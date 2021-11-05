Kern County shooting leaves 3 wounded

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office says three people were wounded in a shooting in east Bakersfield. Deputies responding to reports of numerous shots fired at 1:15 a.m. Friday saw numerous people leaving the area and found multiple shell casings from at least two guns. Deputies detained four people who were running away, including one person with a leg wound. Two other victims turned up at a local hospital. They were described only as a female who was in critical but stable condition and a male who was in stable condition. A search of a residence turned up numerous guns, and the occupants were arrested.