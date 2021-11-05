Family issues keep California’s Newsom out of public sight

By ADAM BEAM and KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A week after abruptly canceling plans to attend the United Nations climate summit in Scotland, California Gov. Gavin has receded from public view to deal with unspecific family obligations. When the surprising announcement was made Oct. 29, his office said Newsom planned to participate virtually in the conference this week. But he did not. Spokesperson Erin Mellon now says he will appear virtually next week. Newsom’s last public appearance was Oct. 27, when he received a coronavirus booster shot. His office did not respond to questions Friday about what the governor has been doing this week.