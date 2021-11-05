EXPLAINER: Why did bettors lose on winner of Breeders’ Cup?

By BETH HARRIS

AP Racing Writer

DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) — Modern Games won the $1 million Juvenile Turf at the Breeders’ Cup. Anyone who bet on him didn’t cash a ticket and got their money back because of a mistake by the veterinarians. They prematurely scratched the horse at the starting gate, believing he had broken through the gate after rearing up and hitting himself. However, Modern Games had been let out of the front of the gate, which the vets standing behind the gate didn’t see. He was found to be sound and fit to race. He won by 1 1/2 lengths and earned $520,000 for the victory at Del Mar. But anyone who wagered on him got their money back.