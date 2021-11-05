California town to destroy seized firearms, not sell them

RIO DELL, Calif. (AP) — Leaders of a small Northern California city have voted to destroy about 200 guns that have accumulated in a police evidence locker rather than sell any of them at auction. The Eureka Times-Standard says the Rio Dell City Council approved destruction of the firearms in a 3-2 vote on Tuesday. Destroying the guns will cost the city $2,500. About 100 guns could have been sold, netting the city about $15,000. The guns have accumulated since 1994. About half would have been destroyed regardless of the council action because they are rusted, incomplete or illegal to own in California. Rio Dell is a city of 3,400 people in Humboldt County.