Port of Los Angeles forecasts 200-plus cruise ship sailings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Port of Los Angeles expects a major return of cruise ship operations next year. The port is forecasting more than 200 sailings for the 2022 calendar year, the most since 2008. The first cruise ship departure from Los Angeles since the coronavirus pandemic shut down the industry occurred when the Grand Princess sailed on Sept. 25. A busy weekend, with three or four cruise ships in port, may bring as many as 20,000 people to the LA Waterfront district. The port says each ship call generates more than $1 million in economic activity.