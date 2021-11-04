California gets more rain but remains in drought

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Rain is falling across parts of Northern California and more is possible into the weekend, but forecasts are backing off chances of an atmospheric river event next week. The National Weather Service says snow levels are expected to remain high Thursday but possibly lower to mountain pass levels when another system moves through on Friday and Saturday. Early forecasts had suggested a potentially impactful atmospheric river arriving in Northern California possibly as early as late Sunday, but modeling has since predicted most of the moisture will shift north into the Pacific Northwest.