Brandon Saad scores twice, leads Blues past Sharks 5-3

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Sports Writer

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Saad scored twice in his second game back from the COVID-19 list and the St. Louis Blues used a three-goal second period to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-3. Saad scored a short-handed goal in the first period and tied the game in the second with an even-strength goal. Pavel Buchnevich and James Neal also scored and Robert Thomas sealed it with an empty-netter for the Blues. That scoring outburst helped Joel Hofer get the win in his NHL debut. Brent Burns, Logan Couture and Nick Merkley scored for the short-handed Sharks. San Jose has seven players currently on the COVID-19 list.