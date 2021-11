NEW YORK (AP) — World Series television ratings rebounded following the record low set last year. The Atlanta Braves’ six-game victory over the Houston Astros averaged 11,750,000 viewers on Fox. That was up 20% from the 9,785,000 for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ six-game victory last year over the Tampa Bay Rays, which was played at the neutral site of Arlington, Texas, following a pandemic-shortened regular season.