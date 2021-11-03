Skip to Content
Chargers’ Herbert limited at practice with right hand injury

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was limited during Wednesday’s practice because of a right hand injury suffered late in last Sunday’s loss to the New England Patriots. Herbert banged his throwing hand on the helmet of a Patriots player during the final drive. It didn’t seem to affect him that much as he finished the drive by throwing a 24-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer. Herbert is fourth in the AFC with 16 touchdown passes, but he has struggled in the past two games. 

