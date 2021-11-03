California Marine killed at Pearl Harbor in 1941 identified

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The remains of a Marine from California who was killed during the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor have been identified. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says Pfc. Walter L. Collier of Burbank was identified on May 25 but his family only recently received a briefing. Collier was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island when Japanese aircraft attacked. Multiple torpedo hits quickly caused the warship to capsize. Collier was among 429 crewmen killed but his remains were among many that could not be identified for decades. Collier will be buried Dec. 8 at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu.